How Peacemaking Really Happens: One Small Step at a Time
Would you sit down with people who may have killed your friends? That’s what happened recently in a small room in post-ISIS Iraq. Read more
One City, Two Futures: Mosul After ISIS
Much of Mosul was destroyed in the battle with ISIS. One year later, much remains destroyed. Bodies are still buried under the rubble. Mosul’s civilization stretches back centuries. Until recent years, the city boasted a… Read more
‘ISIS Put Us in a Crypt’ – One Family’s Impossible Escape
“They put us in a crypt.” As the battle for Mosul neared its brutal end, we met an amazing woman named Nadila, just moments after she and her five children were rescued from ISIS. For… Read more
For These Mosul Kids, The World Is a Little More Accessible
For those with disabilities, Iraq was a difficult place to live even before the war with ISIS. You're making it a little less difficult for 40 kids and 51 adults in Mosul. Read more
The Road to Rutbah
What really happens in an emergency response? Usually aid groups only show you a small part of what goes on. Smiling kids, boxes of food… that’s about it. But there’s so much more to each… Read more
Aug 14, 2018
Jul 23, 2018
Jul 19, 2018
Jul 3, 2018
