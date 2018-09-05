Meet the Bravest Kids in Mosul

Iraq September 5, 2018

Here in this clinic in the former ISIS stronghold of Mosul, some incredible boys and girls will do the unthinkable. They’ll walk again.

Basic IT student delivers speech at graduation

Impact

September 4, 2018

From Refugee to IT Graduate: A WorkWell Update

Refugees

August 30, 2018

What Would You Give To Keep Children Safe?

Iraq

August 29, 2018

He Fled ISIS. His College Friends Helped Give Him a New Start.

How Peacemaking Really Happens: One Small Step at a Time

Would you sit down with people who may have killed your friends? That’s what happened recently in a small room in post-ISIS Iraq. Read more

One City, Two Futures: Mosul After ISIS

Much of Mosul was destroyed in the battle with ISIS. One year later, much remains destroyed. Bodies are still buried under the rubble. Mosul’s civilization stretches back centuries. Until recent years, the city boasted a… Read more

‘ISIS Put Us in a Crypt’ – One Family’s Impossible Escape

“They put us in a crypt.” As the battle for Mosul neared its brutal end, we met an amazing woman named Nadila, just moments after she and her five children were rescued from ISIS. For… Read more

For These Mosul Kids, The World Is a Little More Accessible

For those with disabilities, Iraq was a difficult place to live even before the war with ISIS. You're making it a little less difficult for 40 kids and 51 adults in Mosul. Read more

The Road to Rutbah

What really happens in an emergency response? Usually aid groups only show you a small part of what goes on. Smiling kids, boxes of food… that’s about it. But there’s so much more to each… Read more

